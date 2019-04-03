Fraudulent money order leads to arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An opportunity to pay rent earlier this year led a woman to face a forgery charge.
Constance Abril Wilbourn of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of first-degree forgery following an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the Jonesboro Housing Authority on Union Street Jan. 22 after getting a call about a fraudulent money order.
“Complainants advised on Dec. 28 of 2018, Constance Wilbourn came to the landlord and paid her rent with a fictitious money order in the amount of $990.00,” police said in the affidavit.
The victim told police the money order was returned by the bank on New Year’s Eve as “altered-fictitious”.
“They advised that she gave Wilbourn an opportunity to pay her rent, but as of Jan. 22 of this year she had not paid it,” the affidavit noted.
Officers later interviewed Wilbourn about the situation.
Wilbourn told police she was given the money order by a family member, who claimed to have gotten it in the mail and gave it to her to use instead.
However, when contacted the family member denied having any knowledge about the money order, police said.
A $3,500 bond was set for Wilbourn who will be arraigned April 19 in circuit court.
