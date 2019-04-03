Heavy Rain on Thursday

Clouds increase overnight and temperatures fall to the low 50s. We won’t warm up much tomorrow as clouds and rain keeps us in the 50s. Heavy rain, lightning, and thunder will be the main threats throughout the day but small hail will be possible in some storms. Greatest risk of severe weather is south of Region 8 in southern Arkansas. Storms will move in during the morning drive to work and school and clear the area in the late afternoon. We’re dry on Friday with temperatures back in the 70s but more storms move in for the weekend. We’ll have to watch these for severe weather as well.