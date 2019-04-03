Legislation would expand State Veterans Cemetery

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas lawmakers introduced legislation that would transfer nearly 140 acres of land at Camp Robinson to the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to a release, it was introduced by U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman.
“Without this land transfer, the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery will run out of room and be forced to turn families of veterans away," Westerman said. “The land conveyance is a practical solution to an imminent need, and I’m honored to sponsor legislation giving space for veterans to be laid to rest alongside their fellow patriots.”
The land will be transferred from Camp Robinson to the ADVA hasn’t been used for Army Guard training in over 25 years.
The land is in the flight path of the North Little Rock airport runway, which limits the use of training devices.
A release says the land transfer will enable the continuation of first burials beyond 2045.
