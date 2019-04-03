Man said he found a money order, now he’s in jail

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A man who said he was trying to open an account is in jail for forgery.
According to a Jonesboro police incident report, officers responded to Centennial Bank in the 2900-block of E. Highland Drive on April 2 after an employee called requesting help.
The caller said two black men were trying to deposit fake money orders.
When officers arrived, one of the suspects was pulling out of the bank parking lot and was pointed out to the officer by an employee.
One officer followed the first suspect in the vehicle while another officer stayed at the bank.
An officer approached 27-year-old Michael Bernard Johnson, who was inside the bank.
The report stated when asked about the money orders, Johnson said “he found them in a brown paper bag when he was walking down the street with his brother.”
He further stated that he had been down on his luck and when he found the money orders, he thought his luck was changing.
When searching Bernard, the officer also found a bag of marijuana on him.
The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Sebastian Tremel Moore of Earle, pulled into a gas station on Red Wolf.
The officer approached Moore and ran his name through the system. He was taken into custody due to a failure to appear warrant out for his arrest.
A third suspect, 29-year-old Willie Lee Evans of Jonesboro, was with them at the time and also was placed under arrest for a failure to appear warrant.
Bernard is being charged with forgery in the first degree and possession of a schedule VI less than four ounces.
Moore is also facing a forgery charge while Evans is facing only a failure to appear.
