More than $14K raised to help family of 11-year-old girl hit, killed by car

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Mid-South is going above and beyond for the family of an 11-year-old killed while crossing the street after school.
So far, more than $14,000 has been raised for RaKayla Blount's family.
"I knew that it was time for somebody to step up and do something,” said Phil McLendon, who organized the fundraiser.
McLendon had no way of knowing the fundraiser he set up with a goal of raising $5,000 would draw this much support.
“We have raised $14,532,” McLendon said on Tuesday.
McLendon set up the Facebook fundraiser after the granddaughter of one of his employees was hit and killed last week while crossing the street after school. In just five days, hundreds of Mid-Southerners pledged more than $14,000 to the Blount family to help cover funeral and other unknown expenses.
"I have never seen such an outpouring of love in our community and it just makes my heart believe,” said RaKayla’s grandmother Danness Blount.
Memphis police say Ra’Kayla was trying to cross the street alongside Mill Branch Road when she was hit by a car. Friends and family have now set up a memorial and they say she will forever be missed.
"We didn't expect this,” Danness said. “I thought she was going to give us some children and get married and everything."
Police arrested 22-year-old Keara Williams for driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance. Danness says her family is trying to stay strong and it’s thanks to gifts like cards from Ra’Kayla’s friends and classmates that they’re able to.
As for McLendon, he sees the outpouring of support as a sign Ra’Kayla won’t be forgotten.
"All of these people that have come together on her behalf in love and support and generosity,” McLendon said. “It's like her memory lives on."
Click here to visit the fundraiser if you’d like to donate.
