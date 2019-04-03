Mother claims 11-year-old son was taken to jail from elementary school

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT/WHBQ) - A West Memphis mother said her eleven-year-old son was taken to jail for refusing to follow instructions at the elementary school he goes to.
According to CNN content partner WHBQ, Laura McChristian said her son Jaylen was taken in from Maddux Elementary School and charged with disorderly conduct.
McChristian said her son was flipping milk cartons when a teacher told him to stop.
“I’m thinking that when my son’s in jail he’s gotten to fighting or did a terroristic threat," McChristian said. “I’m thinking he did something serious.”
She said her son was in custody for several hours before a friend who worked at the jail told her where he was.
He was released around 4 p.m. and McChristian said she was not notified.
According to West Memphis police records, an officer asked why the eleven-year-old was in the hallway and he responded “that he doesn’t talk to police”.
The police report said Jaylen was ordered to the office but did not go.
“I didn’t know it was against the law to say ‘I do not talk to police.’ That was non-violent, non-criminal activity. Y’all over-policed an eleven-year-old,” McChristian told WHBQ.
