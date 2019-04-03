Officials cracking down on vandalism and littering

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Recent spikes in vandalism are plaguing the streets of Jonesboro, and now city officials are fighting back.
They’ve seen signs glued to traffic light poles and letters spray painted on roads.
It’s causing headaches for officials and costing money to clean up.
“We’re going to recoup those costs by the person who is putting the signs out,” Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said.
It’s costs of materials and manpower needed to remove signs depicting a website attached to traffic light poles around Jonesboro.
It’s not the first time people used public property as ad space, but the way these signs were put up caused a bigger problem.
“They spray painted glue all over the pole and plastered them on there,” Mark Nichols, Traffic Operations Engineer, said. “It took our staff around an hour and a half per location to remove the signs.”
So far, they’ve worked on seven locations around town.
“So they’ve spent now a dozen hours or so trying to remove the graffiti if you will,” Nichols said.
Those are hours he said could have been used in a more productive manner.
“The city has a limited amount of staff to do the things that are important and to cover 82 square miles and take care of the city,” Communications Director Bill Campbell said.
Arkansas Department of Transportation officials is dealing with their own vandalism, including letters spelling out a different web address spray painted down multiple highways in Craighead County.
These have since been covered, again with materials and manpower that cost money.
So police are stepping in.
“I’ve got my computer and forensics folks taking a look at it,” Elliott said. “They’re going to see if we can track down if it’s anything local or if it’s a nationwide deal or what.”
It’s early in the investigation, but Chief Elliott has his officers on alert and ready to issue citations.
“You could be facing a criminal mischief charge, along with a ticket for doing that,” Elliott said. “Then we’ll be seeking restitution for any expenses that are incurred on bringing the structure back to the way it’s supposed to be.”
These latest acts have city officials ready to crack down on all forms of vandalism and littering, even working with Arkansas State Police to discuss issuing considerable fines to anyone caught in the act.
