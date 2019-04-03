Overpass construction begins on Highway 18

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Crews have been working this week on construction of an overpass in Jonesboro that officials say will alleviate traffic congestion in a key part of town.
According to a post on the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, construction began this week on the Highway 18 overpass project.
The project, which has been discussed since 2013, has been a key issue due to vehicles having to wait at a nearby railroad crossing.
A Missouri-based construction company received a bid last year to do the $25.1 million project, which is expected to be done in 2021.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.