Overpass construction begins on Highway 18
Construction began this week on the Highway 18 overpass project in Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 3, 2019 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 4:35 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Crews have been working this week on construction of an overpass in Jonesboro that officials say will alleviate traffic congestion in a key part of town.

According to a post on the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, construction began this week on the Highway 18 overpass project.

The project, which has been discussed since 2013, has been a key issue due to vehicles having to wait at a nearby railroad crossing.

A Missouri-based construction company received a bid last year to do the $25.1 million project, which is expected to be done in 2021.

