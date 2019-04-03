Parole search uncovers drugs, cash, weapon

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The listing of a wrong address made the difference in an arrest that uncovered marijuana, a 9mm pistol and over $9,000 in cash, Jonesboro police said.
David Lee Burgess was arrested March 29 on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by certain persons after a search by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to an apartment in the 1300 block of Rains Street to conduct a search.
“Investigators learned that David Burgess was living at the residence selling marijuana. Burgess is on parole, but was listing a different parole address,” police said in the affidavit.
Court documents stated officers found five large and four small Mason jars filled with marijuana, 18 cellophane baggies with marijuana, $9,100 in shoe boxes, digital scale, a 9mm pistol and ammunition.
Police also noted that the house is across the street from the International Studies Magnet School.
A $150,000 bond was set for Burgess, who will arraigned May 31 in circuit court.
