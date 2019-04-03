The Parsonage to be part of Food Hall in downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A restaurant that closed earlier this year will reopen next month as part of a new local Food Hall, a developer said Wednesday.
In a media release, Joe Clay Young said his company executed a lease contract with The Parsonage.
The restaurant announced in February it would be packing up and leaving.
However, Young said the new opportunity for the restaurant is important for the downtown area.
“Young Investment Company is excited to have The Parsonage as the anchor restaurant in Northeast Arkansas’ first ever food hall. This new local hangout, South Main Market, will be located at 305 S. Main Street,” Young said in a statement to Region 8 News.
The restaurant - owned by Chef John Myers and his wife, Ramey - opened in January 2016 with a farm-to-table style restaurant.
Chef John Myers said in the statement that they hope to open the restaurant by May 1.
“Very excited about introducing some new menu items in addition to new ideas for our Friday night specials. We will include a classical infusion with comfort foods that are always prepared with locally grown items,” John Myers said.
Myers’ wife, Ramey, said the opportunity to locate in Jonesboro was key.
“We can not imagine being anywhere other than Downtown Jonesboro. We have become family with our customers and want to continue to give them the hospitality and quality that they expect and deserve,” Ramey said.
