“The Social” coming to Greensborough Village in 2020
It will have a "vintage" bowling feature. (Source: Gary Harpole)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 2, 2019 at 7:25 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 7:25 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There will be a new addition in Greensborough Village by Summer 2020.

According to a press release, “The Social” is a restaurant/lounge/entertainment complex.

It is being developed by the owners of JTown’s Grill and Munchy’s.

The release said it is designed to be at over 12,000 sq. ft. with a full-service restaurant, bar, lounge, and “vintage” bowling feature.

"The Social" is set to open in Jonesboro by summer 2020. (Source: Gary Harpole)
It will also have a second-story meeting and party deck overlooking the Town Center at Greensborough Village.

The second level of the building will have a dozen loft-style apartments.

Construction on “The Social” is set to start in the next 30 to 45 days.

