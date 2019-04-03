“The Social” coming to Greensborough Village in 2020

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There will be a new addition in Greensborough Village by Summer 2020.
According to a press release, “The Social” is a restaurant/lounge/entertainment complex.
It is being developed by the owners of JTown’s Grill and Munchy’s.
The release said it is designed to be at over 12,000 sq. ft. with a full-service restaurant, bar, lounge, and “vintage” bowling feature.
It will also have a second-story meeting and party deck overlooking the Town Center at Greensborough Village.
The second level of the building will have a dozen loft-style apartments.
Construction on “The Social” is set to start in the next 30 to 45 days.
