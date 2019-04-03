Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

LAKE TAHOE, CA (KAIT/NBC News) - A couple in Lake Tahoe, California, took two orphans into their loving home, but their two new children are a bit wild.
Meet "Blaze" and "Y," the new fuzzy family in the house of Cheryl and Tom Millham.
The couple acts as mama and papa bear.
Barely four weeks old and found abandoned two and a half weeks ago, these two cubs are the youngest found by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.
When the cubs are released they could be anywhere between 85 and a hundred pounds, that's quite a bit more weight than the eight pounds they weigh now.
The Millhams knew life in the wild for two orphaned cubs would be too hard and that life in their home would be too soft, so they plan on releasing them into the wild when the time is just right.
