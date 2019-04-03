Zoning changes, new resolutions discussed in city council

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - There was a packed agenda for Jonesboro city council Tuesday night.
And the ordinance causing a stir among community members was held for its third reading.
Region 8 News reported Monday about an ordinance being discussed that could restrict public comment during council meetings.
The issue addressed again Tuesday, and the main concern was surrounding a new requirement for anyone planning to present electronic or paper material at the meeting.
They will have to turn those materials in by 10 a.m. the day of the meeting.
No amendments were made to the ordinance on its second reading, and it will see its third reading at the next council meeting.
Other items decided at council included zoning changes and new resolutions.
The land for Craighead County's future crisis stabilization unit was rezoned to allow for the property to be built.
Three bids were accepted for projects including sidewalk improvements on Patrick Street, parking lot upgrades at the Southside Softball complex, and phase 1B for the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex.
These were three resolutions added to the agenda to speed up the timeline of construction for the projects.
