A-State announces eSports program starting fall 2019

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State University unveiled a new program for students to compete in, but it's not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of sports.
In a time when everything is influenced by technology, it's not surprising that sports would be too.
And A-State is developing eSports to showcase students' other talents.
"Arkansas State doesn't half do things," Executive Director of Student Health and Wellness Matt Huckaby said. "We want to go all in."
That’s the mindset behind A-State’s new eSports program.
From PC to console video games, it's a new outlet for students to show off their competitive side.
"In a day, we've got over 200 different responses," Huckaby said.
The response from a mass email sent to students about the new opportunity proved the demand for the alternative digital sport.
Like many others, A-State student Jakobe Hardee grew up playing video games.
"It's always been more of something I was good at," Hardee said.
After hearing about several high schools in Arkansas incorporating eSports programs, he's excited to see it now at the collegiate level.
"All of these kids who are growing up playing video games and get that love for it like I did, are going to have a place to come and pursue their interest with it," Hardee said.
Huckaby said they're still working out details as far as the competition aspect.
“I think I foresee both an elite club team, of sorts, and also intramural leagues,” Huckaby said.
But, he has no doubt A-State can be nationally competitive in the new opportunity.
"This is new for us," Huckaby said. "But I think Arkansas State has shown success in embracing these different alternative sports."
Huckaby expects to start the first season of eSports in fall 2019.
And anyone interested in participating or just learning more can contact eSports@astate.edu.
