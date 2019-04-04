Cherokee Village fights tabled SID bills

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR (KAIT) - Residents in one Region 8 community are still working to a bill that was tabled earlier this week.
Cherokee Village officials have been working to fight a bill from Sen. Bob Ballinger (R-Berryville) that proposed changes to the current state law involving Suburban Improvement Districts.
The bill - Senate Bill 510 - was recommended for study in the Interim Committee- meaning it won’t see any movement until 2021.
Bill Matselboba, a Cherokee Village resident, said community members have been doing everything in their power to change the wording in the bill to work with all SID communities in the state.
“We’re dealing with the senators, we’re dealing with the representatives trying to do what we can to get help from these people," said Matselboba, “And we can’t say in the strongest words how much help we need and how bad it really is over here.”
Another bill - Senate Bill 645 - dealing with suburban improvement districts and real property was also placed into interim study, meaning it was tabled until the 2021 session.
Cherokee Village residents say if that bill were to pass, it would allow serious tax increases and penalties for late fees, something they say could seriously hurt their low-income community.
