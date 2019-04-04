Couple in their seventies battered and robbed

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is in trouble with the law after police say she robbed an elderly couple in a parking lot in March.
Bernekia Christina Blakes of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of robbery, first-degree battery, theft of credit card and theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 in connection with the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on March 11, the elderly couple were walking out of Walmart on Creek Drive.
Bernekia Blakes and two other suspects were walking in front of them, police said, while a fourth suspect circled back into the store and walked out behind the couple.
The report said Bernekia Blakes walked to her vehicle and started it while two of the suspects followed the couple to their car and attacked the elderly woman.
Court documents said they knocked her to the ground, causing a laceration to her hand while they tried to get her purse.
The fourth suspect then walked around the vehicle to view what was taking place, walked away and got into the vehicle, police said.
The report further stated once they got the purse, the two suspects then got into the vehicle and Bernekia Blakes sped out of the parking lot.
The elderly woman’s purse contained contents valued at $1,120.
Bernekia Blakes appeared in court April 4.
She faces charges felony charges for robbery, battery in the first degree, theft of credit card and theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.
Her bond was set at $50,000 and her next court date will be on April 19 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
