Elementary student steps up for kids in need

Oak Grove Heights, AR (KAIT) -Members of Oak Grove Elementary School are extremely proud of one girl’s dedication to helping other kids.
Fourth grade student Abigail Shirley recently participated in a Math-A-Thon that raises money for children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Abigail raised money by calculating numerous math problems, but didn’t stop there.
She also went door to door in her neighborhood asking for donations.
Oak Grove Resource teacher Dana Cox said she is truly honored to be a part of Abigail’s life.
“She’s an extraordinary person and student," Cox said. "You know I’m just thankful to be the coordinator whiles she’s been here.”
With both fundraising efforts, Abigail managed to collect $1,000.
