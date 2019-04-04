A Few Lingering Showers, Fog Overnight

Most of the rain has pushed out but a few very light showers will still be possible before midnight. Skies clearing will lead to patchy and dense fog developing in the morning. A few peaks of sun in the morning are possible before clouds move back in. We’re dry on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Most of Saturday will be dry but a warm front will lift over Region 8 bringing in some unstable air and the chance of thunderstorms during the evening. Depending on the level of instability, some storms could be strong to severe though as of Thursday the greatest risk of severe weather will be to the south of Region 8. More rain and storms on Sunday and with more instability in the area, storms again could be strong to severe. If we see widespread rain during the morning hours, that would limit or eliminate our severe weather chances. We’ll know more in the coming days. Something to look forward to next week though is sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s!