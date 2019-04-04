Former Red Wolf Chris Odom gets another NFL opportunity

One of the big stories in sports this week is the Alliance of American Football suspending operations. Players are looking for new pigskin homes, and a former Red Wolf has found one.
Agent Louis Bing confirmed on twitter on Thursday that Chris Odom earned a minicamp deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Odom made the most of his 8 games with the Salt Lake Stallions. Chris recorded 7 tackles and 2 and a half sacks. The Arlington, Texas native began his pro journey with the Falcons in the 2017 preseason. He would play 7 games with the Packers in 2017 and 4 preseason matchups in 2018.
