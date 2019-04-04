Girl found safe in woods after hours-long search

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - 7-year-old Dusty Rayne Bennett was found near a wooded area behind a family’s property on Tuesday night.
Luckily, she was found uninjured and unharmed.
Bennett had traveled over two miles from Griffin Park to Big Creek Cove in Jonesboro.
Lisa Tedder found Bennett. She said her night began with a phone call.
“It was my neighbor, Joe, and he said, ‘There is a little girl running in the pasture towards your house and she ran from us, I couldn’t get her,’” Tedder said.
Chief of Police Rick Elliott said Jonesboro police searched for Bennett for nearly four hours.
“This part of town, there’s a lot of wooded so we called off duty resources in,” Elliott said. “The Sheriff’s Department came in as well as our Fire Department, Arkansas Game and Fish, and Arkansas State Police.”
Elliott said this isn’t the first time the department was called out for Bennett being lost.
“She has wandered off before, just a few months ago, it was pretty much the same scenario,” Elliott said. “She had wandered off and ended up in a gravel pit not too far from her house.”
He said the first incident with Bennett gave JPD a better head start this time.
“Last time we faced this we found the child can travel a great distance in a short period of time for someone of her age,” Elliott said.
Tedder said she hopes something like this never happens again.
“If you see something, a child especially, that looks maybe like they’re out of place, stop and investigate because these things happen to parents all the time,” Tedder said.
Chief Elliott says the quick response and training has the department ready for emergencies like these and is thankful for other agencies that helped with the call.
