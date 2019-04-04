HS baseball/softball roundup (4/3)

HS baseball/softball roundup (4/3)
Source: KAIT
By Chris Hudgison | April 3, 2019 at 10:56 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 10:57 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Valley View junior Katie Dreiling had a stellar Wednesday in the box and in the circle. She struck out 15 Southside batters in a one-hitter. Dreiling was also 3 for 4 with 4 RBI as the Lady Blazers won 14-0.

Valley View continues a stellar stretch in softball

- 14-0 this season

- Ranked #1 in Arkansas by MaxPreps

- 12 shutouts this season

See more highlights and scores below.

High School Softball (4/3)

Valley View 14, Southside 0

Katie Dreiling stellar at the plate & circle as Valley View softball moves to 14-0

Westside 18, Pocahontas 8

Walnut Ridge 9, Manila 6

Mountain View 17, Marshall 5

Mountain View 16, Marshall 0

Palestine-Wheatley 3, East Poinsett County 1

Melbourne 14, Marmaduke 0

Tuckerman 12, Harding Academy 7

McCrory 12, Barton 4

High School Baseball (4/3)

Valley View 6, Southside 2

Valley View baseball beats Southside to improve to 16-4

Pocahontas 14, Westside 7

Walnut Ridge 9, Gosnell 6

McCrory 13, Barton 0

Midland 14, Bradford 4

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.