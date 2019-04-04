HS baseball/softball roundup (4/3)

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Valley View junior Katie Dreiling had a stellar Wednesday in the box and in the circle. She struck out 15 Southside batters in a one-hitter. Dreiling was also 3 for 4 with 4 RBI as the Lady Blazers won 14-0.
Valley View continues a stellar stretch in softball
- 14-0 this season
- Ranked #1 in Arkansas by MaxPreps
- 12 shutouts this season
See more highlights and scores below.
High School Softball (4/3)
Westside 18, Pocahontas 8
Walnut Ridge 9, Manila 6
Mountain View 17, Marshall 5
Mountain View 16, Marshall 0
Palestine-Wheatley 3, East Poinsett County 1
Melbourne 14, Marmaduke 0
Tuckerman 12, Harding Academy 7
McCrory 12, Barton 4
High School Baseball (4/3)
Pocahontas 14, Westside 7
Walnut Ridge 9, Gosnell 6
McCrory 13, Barton 0
Midland 14, Bradford 4
