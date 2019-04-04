Investigators: Batesville man filmed teens having sex, shared it on social media

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - An Independence County man faces a felony charge after investigators say he videotaped two teens having sex, then posted it onto social media.
On Wednesday, a judge found probable cause to arrest 19-year-old Dylan W. Densmore on two counts of second-degree computer exploitation of a child, a Class C felony.
According to court records, Densmore recorded a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl engaging in sexual acts sometime during the months of February and March.
During questioning by Sgt. Zach Rawlins, an Independence County sheriff’s detective, Densmore “confirmed he had filmed the act along with possible other videos or images containing juveniles.”
He reportedly said the videos and images were on his phone and cloud storage until April 1 when he deleted them after learning that Rawlins was investigating him.
