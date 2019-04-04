Izard Co. man accused of fondling girl

IZARD COUNT, AR (KAIT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an Izard County man accused of molesting a teenage girl.
On Wednesday, a judge found probable cause to arrest Gary Hunt, 64, of Melbourne on one count of sexual assault in the second degree, a Class B felony.
According to the affidavit, Hunt is accused of fondling a 17-year-old girl.
The victim told an Izard County sheriff’s investigator the alleged incident occurred on March 22 in Hunt’s kitchen.
She said Hunt got “affectionate” with her and said “how much he loves her.”
Hunt then took the girl by the arm and led her to the couch in the living room where she said he started to massage her and “really made her feel uncomfortable.”
According to the court documents, Hunt then began to “stroke and massage” the girl’s stomach and breasts.
The girl told the investigator she was “overwhelmed,” then tried to push Hunts hands down to show he had gone too far.
“But he didn’t stop,” the affidavit alleged. “She continued to push his hands down until he stopped.”
She told the investigator when Hunt stopped touching her, “he did not seem like he did anything wrong and just told her how much he loved her and wants her to be happy.”
During an interview with investigators at the sheriff’s office, Hunt reportedly admitted touching the girl’s breast.
“Gary admitted that it excited him and aroused him,” the detective alleged in the affidavit.
Upon reviewing the document, the judge issued a warrant for Hunt’s arrest and set bail at $50,000.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Izard County Sheriff’s Office at 870-368-4203.
Region 8 News attempted to get a mug shot of Hunt but we were told he has never been in trouble with the law before.
