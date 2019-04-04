Man arrested in weapon, drug case after traffic stop

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A brake light out led to one man facing weapon and drug-related charges, Jonesboro police said.
Adrian Terrell Johnson of Jonesboro was arrested April 3 after an investigator with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit pulled over a maroon passenger car near Marion Berry and Aggie Road for a brake light problem.
The officer noticed the smell of marijuana inside the vehicle, a probable cause affidavit noted.
Johnson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, gave the officer marijuana and was arrested.
Officers then searched the vehicle.
“Investigator Bailey located a box of .40-caliber ammunition under the passenger seat where Johnson was sitting and then located a .40 caliber handgun in the glove compartment,” the affidavit noted. “When confronted with the ammunition and firearm, Johnson claimed ownership and stated that he carried the weapon for protection. Due to a previous felony conviction, Johnson is prohibited from carrying or owning firearms. All evidence was secured and Johnson was transported to CCDC.”
Johnson was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of schedule VI less than four ounces.
A $2,500 bond was set for Johnson who will be arraigned May 31 in circuit court.
