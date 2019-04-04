Medicaid bill could reinstate coverage

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A Central Arkansas lawmaker is working to help those who lost their Medicaid coverage that failed to meet the work requirement under the Arkansas Works Program.
Rep. Andrew Collins (D-Little Rock) said the proposal comes after a recent federal court ruling that determined it was unlawful for the 18,000 individuals who lost coverage.
The bill - House Bill 1966 - was filed April 1 and was referred to the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee.
Collins, who represents District 35 including portions of Pulaski County, said after the reporting requirement was found unlawful, people were working but didn’t have the means to report to Medicaid that they were working.
“The irony about this reporting requirement is not only did it not help people get jobs,” Collins said. "But it actually cost people jobs in some instances, including one indicated in the federal courts decision last week.”
Rep. Collins said that the reinstatement is for individuals in the Arkansas Works Program.
”A lot of these people, as of right now don’t have any health insurance," Collins said. “That opens them up to medical bankruptcy, not being able to take care of a loved one, getting sick, and actually losing their job.”
Rep. Collins also said Medicaid will go back to how it was two years ago, and the next step is to make sure health insurance is reinstated for those who lost coverage.
