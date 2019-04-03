Memphis Zoo donates toys to MPD officers to comfort children at crime scenes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police officers have a car full of items they need on a daily basis, and sometimes that includes stuffed animals.
More stuffed animals will now be given to more kids in the city.
Three-hundred zebras escaped the Memphis Zoo on Wednesday, but there’s no need to worry – these zebras will get a good home.
“We think these donations, these tokens of appreciation would definitely lift the spirit of these children,” said MPD Lieutenant Colonel Chorci Jones.
The Memphis Zoo donated 300 stuffed animals to Memphis Police to be given to the city’s children. The toys were overstock inventory from the Zoo’s shop.
MPD often gives stuffed animals to children they see who may need some uplifting or children they find at crime scenes.
“The children we come into contact with are less fortunate than others,” Lt. Col. Jones said. “So we're in the business of lifting their spirit.”
Memphis Police give away a lot of stuffed animals. Lt. Col. Jones says patrol officers respond to a scene where a child is a witness every day multiple times a day.
He says along with securing the scene and making arrests, an officer's job is to take care of that witness, too.
“A lot of times it goes unnoticed,” Lt. Col. Jones said. “Today we’re here to say there is a human side to us as police officers.”
“Our police department and local precincts have been wonderful partners and great supporters,” said Leah Jenson, VP of Operations for Memphis Zoo. “We appreciate what they do to keep our neighborhood safe.”
