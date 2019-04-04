Mid Continent Steel & Wire receives steel tariff exemption

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Mid Continent Steel & Wire said they have received answers to a question they have been waiting on for more than nine months.
On Wednesday, April 3, the maker of Magnum Nails in Popular Bluff learned from the U.S. Department of Commerce that Mid Continent has been approved for exclusions from Section 232 tariffs.
Mid Continent says now that their request has been granted the company can “ramp up production levels” and get back on track towards their growth path “before the tariffs went into effect”.
After President Trump’s steel tariffs took effect June 1, 2018, Mid Continent Steel & Wire reports they lost close to 200 employees and more than 70 percent of its sales.
The nail company applied for tariff exclusions during the fall, but had wait for the U.S. Department of Commerce to make a final decision.
According to Mid Continent exemptions from Section 232 tariffs are rarely approved.
Stay with Heartland News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.