MLK Commemoration events moved indoors due to rain

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The City of Memphis paused on a rainy Thursday to mark the 51st anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination.
All of the events for Thursday’s commemoration were moved inside because of the rain.
Thursday morning, the National Civil Rights Museum focused on children and families for the 51st anniversary of Dr. King’s death with several interactive and hands-on events.
Events went on all day, and children visitors to the museum created miniature signs for peace and justice with messages that have important meaning in their lives.
Children were able to contribute to two commemorative wreaths, including one with hand prints where children wrote what they think about Dr. King.
Organizers hope these events remind young people that some things did not die with Dr. King.
“We don't just commemorate Dr. King because he was assassinated here,” said NCRM K-12 educator Dory Lemer. “We commemorate Dr. King because of the wonderful things he lived for. The fact that he believed in peace and harmony and compassion for your fellow person. So, it's certainly important for us to remind kids they can do those things today.”
In a different event Thursday afternoon, children were also invited to share their story through videos.
Visitors have also been asked to share their story about their visit to the museum and what Dr. King's legacy means to them.
The recorded answers from visitors will be used on social media to promote the Civil Rights Museum's bid to win the 2019 National Medal from the Institute for Museum and Library Service. The museum is a finalist for that award.
WMC5 spoke to the first person who told his story Thursday afternoon about what comes to mind about Dr. King’s teachings.
“Equality and equity... and we still have a ways to come although we've made some progress we've got a ways to go,” said Memphian Thurston Smith.
“Well we want them to tell us their story,” said Terry Freeman, President of the National Civil Rights Museum. “What do they remember of the Civil Rights Movement, if they were alive? Or what impact has the movement of the mid-century had on what they do now?”
Reverend Jessie Jackson was one of several speakers at the commemoration Thursday afternoon.
At 6:01, the time Dr. King was assassinated, there will be a moment of silence and a new wreath will be placed on the balcony outside the museum where Dr. King was shot.
There was a moving ceremony with speakers who knew Dr. King well and marched shoulder to shoulder with him like Reverend James Lawson and Reverend Jesse Jackson.
The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity also had speakers and song in honor of one of their members Dr. King.
Reverend Lawson and Reverend Jackson spoke about they are encouraged about the progress over so many years but more fight is needed to fight against the current political climate and present day racism.
“We also know that the way out of it, is by essentially organizing, campaign after campaign after campaign after campaign that chips away at the crudity of our land. And allows people to become more human and more alive," Rev. Lawson said.
“One thing worse than oppression is when the oppressed internalize and believe it themselves," said Rev. Jackson. "We must not adjust to oppression, fight back so that nothing is too hard for God. When we fall down we get up again because nothing is too hard for God and we get up because the ground is no place for champions. So champions keep fighting.”
The theme of the ceremony so far has been inclusiveness. Several of the speakers have been Muslim religious leaders, including the keynote speaker. Speakers have been saying that true inclusiveness in the years to come will only make the world stronger.
