Pastor looks to rebuild after fire destroys 92-year-old church

HUGHES, AR (WMC) - Weeks after flames ripped through a Mid-South church, the pastor and the congregation are looking towards the future.
Now, St. Mary’s Baptist Church is rebuilding from the rubble.
“We initiated the cleanup process,” said Pastor Dedric Patterson. “It's a long road ahead, but I want to make it as short as possible.”
Last month, Pastor Patterson woke up to hear that the church had caught fire. The church had been a staple in the Hughes, Arkansas community for the last 92 years.
“We did have insurance, however that policy was took out a while ago and the cost of rebuilding is different from where it was, say 25 or 30 years ago,” Pastor Patterson said.
Now, Pastor Patterson and the congregation are hoping to get some help.
“It would mean the world,” Pastor Patterson said. “There are things that I'm doing on my own as far as contributions from my business and also family members, but any and all help would be appreciated.”
Pastor Patterson said he hopes to see the construction done in the next several months. In the meantime, he says St. Mary’s will continue to have its Sunday morning services at the Hughes Community Center.
“We're just asking for everybody to keep praying for us and keep praying with us and hopefully we won't be long getting in,” Pastor Patterson said.
If you’re interested in helping and you are in the West Memphis area, you can donate at a Fidelity or Regions Bank. Just make a check or money order to St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church.
Pastor Patterson says no donation is too small.
