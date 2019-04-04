Probation search leads to arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A routine search has resulted in an arrest with one man facing multiple felony charges.
On Mar. 29, an investigator with the Street Crimes Unit contacted felony probationer Joseph Smith at his home on the 2500 block of Middlefield to conduct a search.
The investigator found marijuana and a digital scale hidden in a cookie jar in the kitchen. Also discovered was a 22-caliber rifle, a loaded 9-millimeter pistol, and pill bottle containing a Xanax bar, three ecstasy pills, and one hydrocodone pill in his bedroom.
$1,899 cash was also found in the drawer with the pistol.
Smith was taken into custody and appeared before Judge David Boling on April 3.
He is facing felony charges for possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I or II, not meth or cocaine less than two grams.
A temporary bond of $35,000 was set Apr. 3, with his next court date is on May 31 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.