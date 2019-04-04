Region 8 lawmaker raises Hep A concerns

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A lawmaker introduced legislation earlier this session to reduce the number of Hepatitis A cases in the state after raising concerns about the issue in Region 8.
The measure - House Bill 1823 - would require all restaurant employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment.
Anyone that has already been immunized would not have to undergo an additional vaccination if the employee provides proof of the vaccination.
Rep. Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro), who represents District 59, said he ran the bill after people in the area raised some concerns, and wanted to make sure the public was safe.
“The Hep A, what I found out from the Health Dept was of those 300 cases, 150 were hospitalized and 3 deaths associated with Hep A in Arkansas,” Ladyman, whose district includes a portion of Craighead County, said. "It’s a serious or can be a serious disease.”
Rep. Ladyman said the bill is stuck in committee, and with the legislative session ending next week, the measure will not advance.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.