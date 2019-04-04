Region 8 lawmaker seeks to reduce state sales tax

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A Region 8 lawmaker is looking to reduce sales tax rates and relieve the burden on taxpayers.
Representative Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro) said Arkansas has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation and he wants to lower that through requiring a legislative study.
Rep. Ladyman, who represents District 59 which includes a portion of Craighead County, said his bill would work to find savings at the state level to allow a cut of sales tax by a half percent.
“When we ran the one half-cent sales tax to renew the half cent sales tax for the highway plan, a lot of people back home wondered why we couldn’t find that money somewhere else through savings or growth in income at the state level and they had a lot of good ideas," Ladyman said.
Rep. Ladyman, who serves on the Joint Budget Committee, said because of all the ideas he decided to go back and try to find enough savings at state level to allow a cut of sales tax by a half percent.
The bill - House Bill 1942 - heads to the Senate Committee on Revenue & Taxation on April 5.
The bill received a 95-0 vote in the House on April 3.
