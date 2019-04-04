Salem man killed after van overturns

By Jorge Quiquivix | April 4, 2019 at 3:52 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 3:52 AM

MAMMOTH SPRING, AR (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree and overturned on Wednesday.

Arkansas State Police said in a crash report that Eric Miller, 37, of Salem, was driving on Highway 9 South around 2 p.m.

When Miller reached the crest of a hill in Mammoth Spring, he crossed the center line with his 2006 Honda Odyssey.

He then drove off the road, crashed a tree and overturned.

Police said in the report that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

