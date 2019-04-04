Salem man killed after van overturns

MAMMOTH SPRING, AR (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree and overturned on Wednesday.
Arkansas State Police said in a crash report that Eric Miller, 37, of Salem, was driving on Highway 9 South around 2 p.m.
When Miller reached the crest of a hill in Mammoth Spring, he crossed the center line with his 2006 Honda Odyssey.
He then drove off the road, crashed a tree and overturned.
Police said in the report that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
