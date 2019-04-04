Search uncovers drugs, leads to arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A search this week led to officers finding meth, marijuana, crack cocaine and prescription pills with a man facing six felony charges, according to Jonesboro police.
Marlon Beal of Jonesboro was arrested April 3 after investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 900-block of Mays Road to conduct a parole search on Beal.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities saw Beal inside a white Jeep Cherokee in the driveway.
Police searched Beal and found marijuana on him and inside his vehicle, the affidavit noted.
When officer searched the house they found marijuana in a plastic bag on the kitchen counter, a lunch bag with Ecstasy pills, Alprazolam pills, meth, crack cocaine, marijuana joints, baggies and a digital scale on the kitchen table, police said.
Beal was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than two grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver and possession of schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver.
A $10,000 bond was set for Beal who will be arraigned May 31 in circuit court.
