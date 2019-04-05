ARDOT looking for public input about possible changes to busy intersection

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation wants to know what you think about some possible road changes to a busy intersection in Jonesboro.
It's the intersection of I-555 and Red Wolf Boulevard.
A public meeting was held April 4 at the Temple Baptist Church gym.
This was the first time these changes were introduced to the public, so ArDOT representatives set up several spots for everyone to look over the proposed plans and provided comment forms for people to leave their opinions.
ArDOT calls it a diamond interchange, you’ll see in the picture above the orange lines where two loop ramps are being added.
They won't be installing any additional traffic lights, but they do plan to upgrade the existing one.
ArDOT’s hope is to make a huge impact on drivers’ experience at this intersection.
“So what’s going to happen is citizens will be able to take this loop ramp, and it’ll just ease them through as opposed to waiting the way they are now,” ArDOT Public Involvement Section Head Ruby Johnson said. “It’s just a smoother transition.”
The plans are not set in stone, as ArDOT will take comments and suggestions into consideration.
However, if everything goes as planned and these changes are finalized, Johnson expects construction to start in late 2020.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.