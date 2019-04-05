8 Arkansas and #15 Auburn will play Friday doubleheader

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Due to storms moving into the Auburn area Thursday afternoon, the series opener between No. 9 Arkansas and No. 15 Auburn has been postponed and will be part of a doubleheader on Friday starting at 2 p.m. at Plainsman Park.
Both games will be nine innings long and the second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
With the postponement of Thursday’s games, all games this weekend will now be broadcast on SEC Network+. Andy Burcham (Analyst) and Mark Fuller will have the call for all three games.
Phil Elson will bring you the action over the radio airwaves via the Razorback Sports Network. Fans can listen to the radio call via the Razorback Gameday app and locally on KQSM 92.1 FM. Pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior to first pitch. There will also be a live radio link available on ArkansasRazorbacks.com.
For more information on Razorback Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.