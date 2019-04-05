29 Arkansas State baseball hits the road to face Louisiana

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - #29 Arkansas State baseball hits the road once again. They suffered back to back losses on Tuesday (Southern Illinois) and Wednesday (Memphis).
Tommy Raffo and company turn their attention back to Sun Belt play. The first place Red Wolves head to Louisiana to renew their rivalry with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Sky-Lar Culver looks to continue his great season at the plate. He leads A-State in batting average (.342) and runs batted in (29). “Towards the end of the season is what really matters, but at the end of the day, we’re taking it one game at a time,” he said. “Obviously it feels good to be atop right now, but we know we still got a lot of work to do.”
#29 Arkansas State (19-11 overall, 7-2 SBC) at Louisiana (15-16 overall, 4-5 SBC)
Game 1: Friday 6:30pm
Game 2: Saturday 4:00pm
Game 3: Sunday 1:00pm
All games streamed online at RaginCajuns.com
