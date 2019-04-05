Blytheville firefighters, police respond to fire at American Legion Post

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Blytheville firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire at the area American Legion Post.
According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, a Blytheville officer was in the area of 1st and Walnut Streets around 3:15 p.m. April 5 when the officer noticed smoke.
There are no reports of injuries, Thompson said.
However, Thompson said numerous firefighters and emergency crews could be seen battling the blaze.
In addition to the American Legion Post, Thompson said the building housed a couple of storefront businesses.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
