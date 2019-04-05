City, county officials crack down on littering

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - In Craighead County, city and county officials are dealing with the same mess, trash littering sides of highways.
Officials tell Region 8 News they've gotten complaints from all over the county.
But, one of the worst areas is down Highway 1 near the landfill.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said they've noticed people hauling truck beds full of garbage out to the landfill uncovered, allowing trash to blow out and flood the ditches along the highway.
When Judge Day found out Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin was having the same problem within the city, they both decided to crack down on littering.
“We both have requested that our law enforcement officials really make a push for watching out for people littering,” Day said.
The push comes with fines that could be up to $1,000.
In the meantime, the juvenile probation program is moving their trash clean up efforts to Red Wolf Boulevard and Highway 1 this Saturday, weather permitting.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.