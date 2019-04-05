Dick Clay scholarship presented

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A special event took place at Arkansas State University April 4.
The 2019 Convocation of Scholars kicked off around 6 p.m., with one scholarship near and dear to people in the KAIT family.
Students were recognized for their special achievements and a number of scholarships were handed out.
The first-ever Dick Clay scholarship was presented to winner Clayton Holderfield.
“Dickie Bird” began working as the Sports Director in 1970 until he retired.
His wife, Pat, and son, Jason, were in the audience to see the scholarship presented to Holderfield.
Jason said the creation of the scholarship means a lot to them.
“This scholarship, when we first heard about it after his death was fantastic,” Clay said. “The college and his friends want to keep this going because of what he’s done in the community. When it was finally established, mom called me and she cried. It was a very proud moment for our family and my kids too.”
Jason said he knows how much the communications industry meant to his dad because he grew up seeing it.
“When I was growing up,” Clay said. “You know, I was always watching him on the six and ten. Watching the old crew of Tony, Terry and Donna. And you know, Football Friday Night, you just had to watch that. The things he did, the clips and just being able to talk to him about who he was interviewing. Sometimes, I’d get to go with him during the summer months and sit with the football coaches and basketball coaches and talk to them. It was special. I, sort of, grew up in the world of media.”
Jason said if his father were here now, he’d be flattered and humbled by the honor.
“He would be having a ball,” Clay said. “His humor lives through myself and my kids. He was real quick witted. I’m sure he would be very sentimental about what everybody thinks about him. But also, he’d say he wasn’t deserving of this.”
Jason said he hoped everyone remembers who his father was.
That he was someone with a great sense of humor, who loved his family, loved sports, loved communications, loved A-State and his family at KAIT.
“I think it really just keeps his memory alive,” Clay said. “He loved Arkansas State. He loved the Communications Department. And so, just him still being remembered it definitely makes us smile."
