Drugs, weapon, cash found after search

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The investigation into possible drug activity on Stone St. has a Jonesboro man facing multiple felonies, Jonesboro police said.
Kane Hunt was arrested April 3 after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to a residence in the 1600-block of Stone St. to look into the drug activity.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers spoke with Hunt and noticed the smell of marijuana in the residence.
From there, officers did a search.
“Investigators located a loaded 9-mm Springfield XD-9, which had been reported stolen out of Jonesboro. Investigators also located in a clothes tote, approximately 187 grams of marijuana, a marijuana grinder and $1,086,” the affidavit said.
Police also noted that the apartment was within 1,000 feet of two daycare facilities and a church.
Hunt was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, theft by receiving firearm less than $2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $175,000 bond was set for Hunt, who will be arraigned May 31 in circuit court.
