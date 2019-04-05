Family Farmer Relief Act reintroduced

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - Three U.S. Senators reintroduced the Family Farmer Relief Act of 2019 last month.
The legislation would raise the operating debt cap for Chapter 12 to $10 million.
It was reintroduced by Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).
The hope is to allow more family farmers to get relief from the program.
“Farmers tend to be asset rich and cash poor,” Sen. Grassley said. “So it doesn’t matter how much you’re worth. If you can’t pay your bills, and you can’t pay for the farmland you bought, and all those sorts of things.”
Sen. Grassley says this legislation would keep Chapter 12 available for about the same number of farmers that it was available for in 1986.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.