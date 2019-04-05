Foggy Friday; road changes could be ‘diamond’ in the rough

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Friday, April 5.
Weather Headlines
Temperatures have dipped down to the mid-50s this morning as showers linger east of the Mississippi River.
Dense fog is developing under clear skies and calm winds.
Showers should move out of the area early this morning as high pressure prevails through the rest of the day.
High temperatures today will reach the upper 60s under gradually clearing skies.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Making News
Baseball officially returns to St. Louis today, April 5, after rain pushed opening day back by 24 hours.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation wants to know what you think about some possible road changes to a busy intersection in Jonesboro.
Sharp County’s new jail tax started April 1, and the county is seeing some movement on the project.
A bill that would seek to regulate the length of a railroad train going on a main or branch line in the Natural State will get more study as both sides agree something must be done on the issue.
President Trump backs off his threat to shut down the southern border but now warns he might slap tariffs on cars coming into the states from Mexico.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.