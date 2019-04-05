Fur-tastic Ending: Dog adopts abandoned pups

The Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty of Animals had recently gained custody of a litter of puppies from a dog named Nemmie. Nemmie’s owner, Courtney Maj, called the SPCA after two days of trying to get her dog to bond with her litter of seven puppies. “She had that first puppy, and as soon as it was out, she kind of froze,” Maj says. “Nemmie just did have that mother instinct.”