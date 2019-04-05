Graduation rates are up in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -Something exciting is going up in Arkansas. It’s the number of people that are graduating.
According to a press release issued by the Governor’s office, the Arkansas Department of Education reported four-year graduation rates for all students and multiple student subgroups increased in 2018.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said this proves education is heading in the right direction.
“This is one of the most satisfying educational statistics that we’ve received in recent years,” Governor Hutchinson said. “The fact that our graduation rate continues to improve in Arkansas shows that we are on the right path in terms of education in all categories, from minority students to economically disadvantaged students. I applaud our educators in Arkansas for their dedication as we continue on this path to even greater achievement.”
The release said schools started focusing on improving educational experiences for students.
Changes in some schools have included increased course options to more flexibility to attend college classes, internships and work activities during the school day.
Students now have more learning opportunities that exist beyond high school buildings.
The report further stated this is the third year to see an increase in the number of people getting their diploma.
The graduation data for 2018 includes the school, district, state Report Cards and shows rates for all students. Those groups include African-American, Caucasian, and economically disadvantaged students.
The graduation for Hispanic students held steady or increased every year since 2015.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.