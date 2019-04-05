Happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here’s a couple of ideas!
How about participating in an event to help others?
The Barry Weyer Jr. Endowment Fund 5K will take place on Saturday, April 6 at 8:00 a.m.
Check in time begins at 6:45 a.m. in the Brookland High School Gym lobby.
The event was created in memory of Barry Weyer Jr.
Proceeds from the 5K are used to provide scholarships for students at A-State.
But that’s not all that’s happening.
The Spring Petting Zoo will also kick off on Saturday.
Weather permitting, the animals will be out at the A-State Farm ready to greet the public.
Rides will also be available to tour the rest of the farm.
Admission is free, though any donations are welcome.
No food or drinks are allowed in the petting zoo area and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
The petting zoo will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information about the petting zoo contact Abigail Jorgenson at 870-972-3221.
