Law Enforcement Training Academy’s Memorial Wall Groundbreaking Ceremony

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the campus of Black River Technical College Friday, in honor of fallen officers.
The LETA, or Law Enforcement Training Academy, Class of 2017B developed the idea of honoring the officers and future sacrifices.
They decided to construct the brick memorial, not only a memorial but, as a reminder for enrolled officers to take their training seriously.
The ceremony honored the lives of three officers, George Griffin, Jonathan Schmidt, and Jake Harrell, who attended the academy and were killed in the line of duty after graduating.
The Director of the Law Enforcement Training Academy Steve Shults feels the memorial is needed for current students.
“Everyone needs a place of remembrance,” said Shults. “I think, it’s not only important for the family, which it certainly is important to them, but, it’s important for all law enforcement, we need a place to come and grieve, and remember, and reacquaint, and to realize the importance of what we do, and the hazards of what we do.”
The memorial will serve as a focus for morning and afternoon formations.
It will also be a backdrop for flag services and will include flags in a garden-like setting.
Since opening in 1999, the Law Enforcement Training Academy has trained approximately 1,800 young men and women.
To support the memorial wall and garden, you can purchase a brick.
Information can be found on the Black River Technical College website.
You can also contact the Law Enforcement Training Academy at (870) 248-4190 or, contact any current or former graduate.
