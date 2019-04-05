Possible severe weather this weekend

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Parts of Region 8 have the potential to see severe weather this weekend.
Region 8 is under a low risk of severe weather Saturday night, midday Sunday, and again early Monday morning.
A series of weather disturbances will move across the southern plains and tap into abundant moisture and instability.
The main threats in Region 8 would be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Many will see another 1-3″ of rainfall along with these storms.
