Possible severe weather this weekend

Saturday severe weather chance (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 5, 2019 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 2:20 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Parts of Region 8 have the potential to see severe weather this weekend.

Region 8 is under a low risk of severe weather Saturday night, midday Sunday, and again early Monday morning.

A series of weather disturbances will move across the southern plains and tap into abundant moisture and instability.

The main threats in Region 8 would be damaging wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Many will see another 1-3″ of rainfall along with these storms.

Sunday severe weather chance (Source: KAIT)
