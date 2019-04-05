Razorback senior Maria Fassi in contention at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, GA (KAIT) - Austin Cook teed it up at Augusta National last year, Andrew Landry will do the same next week.
Another Razorback gets the rare opportunity to walk down Magnolia Lane. Maria Fassi fired another 70 Thursday in the second round of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She had an eagle, 5 birdies, and 5 bogeys on the card. The senior from Mexico is -4 overall and in 2nd place. She’s 1 shot back of the lead.
Maria will be one of 30 college golfers to play at the home of the Masters Tournament. This is just another honor on her decorated Razorback ledger. Fassi is the 2018 SEC Women’s Golfer of the Year, 2018 1st Team All-SEC selection, and a 2018 WGCA 1st Team All-American to name a few.
You can watch her make history Saturday on KAIT-NBC. Final round coverage begins Saturday at 11:00am CT.
