Red Wolves Road to The Show - 4/4/19
By Chris Hudgison | April 4, 2019 at 10:40 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 10:41 PM

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Four Red Wolves begin the 2019 season, each working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them weekly on kait8.com.

OF Zach George (White Sox)

- 1 for 2 (leadoff double in 6th), 2 runs scored, 2 walks for Winston Salem Dash (A Advanced) on Opening Night

- Selected by White Sox in 2018 MLB Rule 5 Draft

- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA Pirates)

C Stuart Levy (Orioles)

- Starting season with Frederick Keys (A Advanced)

- Played 3 games in 2018 with Norfolk (AAA)

P Tyler Zuber (Royals)

- Starting season with Wilmington Blue Rocks (A Advanced)

- 3.88 ERA, 18 saves in 2018 with Lexington & Wilmington

P Peyton Culbertson (Marlins)

- Starting season with Clinton Lumber Kings (A Advanced)

- 7 starts, 2.08 ERA in 2018 with Batavia

- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft

