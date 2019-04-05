Red Wolves Road to The Show - 4/4/19

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Four Red Wolves begin the 2019 season, each working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them weekly on kait8.com.
Red Wolves Road To The Show
- 1 for 2 (leadoff double in 6th), 2 runs scored, 2 walks for Winston Salem Dash (A Advanced) on Opening Night
- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA Pirates)
- Starting season with Frederick Keys (A Advanced)
- Played 3 games in 2018 with Norfolk (AAA)
- Starting season with Wilmington Blue Rocks (A Advanced)
- 3.88 ERA, 18 saves in 2018 with Lexington & Wilmington
- Starting season with Clinton Lumber Kings (A Advanced)
- 7 starts, 2.08 ERA in 2018 with Batavia
- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft
